Fans Go Nuts When Kelly Dodd Shades ‘RHOC’ Castmate With Lizard Picture

A shady tweet from Kelly Dodd made this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County much more enjoyable in the midst of a dull season.

Dodd tweeted a picture of a fringe-necked lizard before the episode aired on Bravo, captioning the picture, “Please watch tonight #RHOC @BRavotv. Whose outfit in tonight’s episode does this look like?”

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see which Housewife the 44-year-old troublemaker was talking about, whipping themselves into a Twitter frenzy.

And when cast member Peggy Sulahian appeared on screen after the group’s return from Iceland wearing both a powder blue fringe denim jacket outfit and a ruff-necked pink blouse, they all freaked out.

Sulahian hasn’t responded to the dig yet, but if she does, we hope she also goes with a reptile theme.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

