Fans Go Nuts When Kelly Dodd Shades ‘RHOC’ Castmate With Lizard Picture

A shady tweet from Kelly Dodd made this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County much more enjoyable in the midst of a dull season.

Dodd tweeted a picture of a fringe-necked lizard before the episode aired on Bravo, captioning the picture, “Please watch tonight #RHOC @BRavotv. Whose outfit in tonight’s episode does this look like?”

Please watch tonight #RHOC @Bravotv . Whose outfit in tonight’s episode does this look like? pic.twitter.com/Qy4PJooX1h — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) November 6, 2017

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see which Housewife the 44-year-old troublemaker was talking about, whipping themselves into a Twitter frenzy.

The suspense is killing me pic.twitter.com/EIkbt9dsg9 — cooper (@pupperoniNIPS) November 6, 2017

And when cast member Peggy Sulahian appeared on screen after the group’s return from Iceland wearing both a powder blue fringe denim jacket outfit and a ruff-necked pink blouse, they all freaked out.

And the jacket is even worse from the front. #rhoc pic.twitter.com/LESLAebVxs — Full Metal Squirrel (@MyManJimmyJack) November 7, 2017

IT JUST CAME ON I AM SCREAMING — Josh (@hausofjosh13) November 7, 2017

Pop that collar Peggy 😂🙌🏻💀 — cooper (@pupperoniNIPS) November 7, 2017

Sulahian hasn’t responded to the dig yet, but if she does, we hope she also goes with a reptile theme.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.