Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Hosting ‘American Song Contest’ in ‘The Voice’ Absence on NBC

Fresh off of his history-making performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Snoop Dogg will be hosting a reality music competition. The Long Beach native will be paired with Season 1 American Idol winner-turned daytime talks show host Kelly Clarkson for American Song Contest. The NBC show was announced during the sporting event on Sunday, Feb. 13. It will premiere live on Monday, Mar. 21. Episodes will air every Monday night for eight weeks. The finale will air on May 9. The show is seemingly a replacement in the absence of the popular reality singing competition series, The Voice, which Clarkson has served as a judge and mentor on.

“I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” Snopp said in a statement, as reported by TV Line. Clarkson is equally excited. “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America,” she added. “I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

The show is based on the series, Eurovision Song Contest, which is watched by 200 million viewers each year worldwide. The U.S. version will focus on performers of all genres from each of the 50 states in the country, along with five territories, and Washington, D.C. Viewers will vote on the best original song.