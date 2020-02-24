Katy Perry Thanks First Responders After Collapsing on ‘American Idol’ Set Due to Gas Leak

Katy Perry is sending her sincere thanks to the first responders who tended to her when the American Idol judge collapsed during the middle of filming auditions in Sunriver, Oregon. After a gas leak at a nearby restaurant caused her health scare in Sunday’s all-new episode of the ABC series, Perry took to Twitter to send a message to the first responders, one of whom she can be seen hugging and telling, “You saved me!”

Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country – thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYSfLu2vkO — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 24, 2020

A gas leak derailed the Oregon auditions in Sunday’s episode when Perry first noticed an “intense” gas smell.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” fellow judge Luke Bryan agreed, talking to Idol producers about what to do next.

As the studio began to evacuate, Perry noted she was starting to get a “slight headache,” noting, “Oh, it’s bad. It’s really bad.”

“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” Bryan told the cameras as fire trucks approached the venue to assess what was going on. It seemed to affect Perry the most, who from a squatting position fell to the ground, saying, “I’m not feeling good.”

After first responders rushed to her care, making sure she was OK before the leak was fixed and the auditorium aired out, three of the firefighters who had responded to the emergency tried their hands at an Idol audition themselves, singing Lionel Richie‘s “All Night Long.” The performance blew the judges away, and earned the firefighters three golden tickets to Hollywood on their first step to possibly being the next singing superstar.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric Liebowitz