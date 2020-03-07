Katy Perry Pregnancy: Will Singer’s Baby Affect Role on ‘American Idol’

American Idol judge Katy Perry revealed she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child this week. It is not immediately clear how this news will affect her role on the series, but the show teased a big announcement from the judges in this Sunday’s episode. Perry said she is six months pregnant, so it is possible she could still be a judge when the live shows begin.

Perry revealed her pregnancy at the end of the music video for her new single “Never Worn White.” After the news broke, Idol producers teased a “special message” from Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, during Sunday’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Richie, Perry and Bryan have become close friends since they started judging Idol, so Bryan and Richie were quick to celebrate the pregnancy news.

“So wonderful [Katy Perry] & [Orlando Bloom]!” Richie wrote on Instagram, adding a heart and praying hands emojis.

Before Perry announced the pregnancy, Bryan predicted the “Firework” singer will be a great mom.

“She’s going to be a blast to have as a mom,” Bryan told PEOPLE in February. “I couldn’t imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she’s checking out how I juggle the kids. We’ll see one day if it ever happens how she’ll respond, but I know she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and have been open about their desire to have children together. This will be Perry’s first child, while Bloom shares 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Well, it wasn’t on accident,” Perry told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff Thursday. “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

Perry said she does not plan on slowing down her music career once she becomes a mom.

“I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there,” the singer explained. “And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

Perry and Bloom planned to have their wedding in Japan in June. However, the wedding has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC