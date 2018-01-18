Katy Perry Habitually Late for ‘American Idol’ Tapings

Katy Perry is currently filming the reboot of American Idol, with the pop star serving as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for the singing competition.

According to TMZ, however, Perry is reportedly often late to filming, showing up to the audition rounds ten to 25 minutes after call time. While the behavior reportedly frustrates production, a source said that Bryan and Richie don’t mind all that much.

While the judges reportedly don’t mind Perry’s lateness, there may be another problem. While the three judges have good chemistry and solid relationships with each other, they reportedly don’t have the comedic or not-so-comedic tension that other popular judging panels have had in the past, including Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on The Voice and Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul on the original American Idol.

One source noted that the way the show chooses to edit the auditions could be a make-or-break moment for the reboot.

At ABC’s Television Critics Association press tour on Monday, executive producer Trish Kinane said that the show won’t focus on contestants who have poor auditions as it famously used to do, although she did note that the show had lessened the practice in its later seasons.

“You might have noticed in the past few years, we haven’t really majored on people who are really bad, because one of the key things about the show is it shouldn’t feel manipulated or fake because 15 years ago, nobody had ever seen it and it was funny,” Kinane explained, via Entertainment Tonight. “Viewers know now, they’ve all watched all these shows in 15 years, and it doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up and laugh at them.”

