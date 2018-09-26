Kathryn Dennis Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram Following Ex Thomas Ravenel’s Arrest

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is making her priorities clear after news of her ex Thomas Ravenel’s arrest on suspicion of assault and battery broke Tuesday.

The Bravo personality has yet to address the arrest directly, but did share a cryptic message on Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter Kensie and son Saint, whom she shares with Ravenel.

“Everything in life to me,” she captioned the photo simply.

The exact circumstances surrounding Ravenel’s arrest are unclear, but comes after police confirmed they were investigating him for the alleged sexual harassment of “Nanny Dawn,” who appeared on Southern Charm as his children’s caretaker. He has also been accused by two other women of sexual assault.

Ravenel’s attorney has denied his client’s claims in the past, telling PEOPLE at the time, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

In August, Ravenel announced he would no longer appear on the Bravo show after he failed to appear on the season reunion following the allegations surfacing.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

The network also aired a statement from Ravenel’s attorney prior to the reunion: “Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today’s reunion taping as there is a pending investigation. Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates.”

Dennis broke her silence on her ex’s allegations to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in the past, saying, “I’m not going to comment until I guess it’s resolved I think. What I am going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kathryn Dennis