‘Kate Plus Date’ Star Kate Gosselin Responds to Fan Calling Her out for ‘Trying Too Hard’

Kate Gosselin is finally putting herself back out there after going through an incredibly public divorce from her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, and fans aren’t showing as much support as she may have hoped for.

Gosselin is starring in a new reality series called Kate Plus Date where she’ll go back out on dates with a few men she’s never met before, until she narrows it down to the one she’s interested in moving forward with.

One commenter gave her some feedback that Gosselin didn’t take kind to. It all started when the mom shared with her followers details regarding the latest episode where she goes on a bowling date with a new guy.

“Meet Jeff,” Gosselin said to fans on Instagram. “I still swear that he bowls on a daily basis and failed to tell me. Soo I decided to employ some distraction tactics so I could attempt to beat him.”

As a response, one commenter wrote, “As a huge supporter of yours, I’m trying to be honest and give you some feedback, lol. Sometimes it comes off as you’re trying too hard to be entertaining and focused on making TV instead of being real with your dates, or being your real self. Hopefully, as the show goes on, you’ll relax a bit and be a little more focused and calm, lol.”

The former Kate Plus 8 star did not appreciate that comment, at all.

She quickly fired back with, “Hate to tell you … That’s the real me.”

“Like it or hate it, lol,” she added.

While she was at it, she decided to address those doubting the show as a whole.

“There’s no way there’s seriousness with cameras, lighting and someone telling you when to speak up and turn a certain direction,” someone posted.

Gosselin clapped back with, “No one does that. It’s real and they film what happens :).”

Someone else wanted to know how challenging it is to act “natural,” writing, “How hard is it to act natural on a date when there are cameras there?”

The mom of eight kept it short and simple, responding with, “Not hard at all. I’ve always forgotten that cameras were there. Since day one. :)”

When her fans started noticing that she was responding, the more questions that filled her comment section.

“Were there any moments where you got annoyed with your matchmaker and didn’t think she was leading you down the right path?” someone asked.

“Yea, definitely,” the single mom responded

Several fans seemed to agree on opinions about Jeff saying that he’s their favorite so far and that Gosselin “seemed like you had such a great time with him!”

Kate Plus Date airs on TLC.