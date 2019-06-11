‘Kate Plus Date’ Star Kate Gosselin Posts ‘Today’ Show Photo With Daughters After Premiere

Kate Plus Date star Kate Gosselin recently posted a Today photo with her oldest daughters, after the premiere of the new reality series.

In the photo, Gosselin and her daughters Mady and Cara are posing with Today show correspondents.

The new photo comes as the mother of eight just debuted her new TLC series.

Many of Gosselin’s fans have since commented on the photo, with one person saying, “Oh the girls have grown so much!”

“Enjoy seeing you back on tv last night! You look younger than when your babies were born! Amazing,” another person wrote.

“What a great first episode,” someone else said. “1st guy was the definition of hyper, 2nd guy was much better…too bad the bugs interfered with the date. Looking forward to next week!”

“I love how awkward that first one was,” one other fan commented, “and your facial expressions. If you didn’t say it with your mouth- your face definitely did. Second one was much better. And he seemed super sweet.”

During the show, Gosselin spoke about what it’s been like for her dating again after divorcing Jon Gosselin nearly a decade ago.

“I don’t know if it was conscious or subconscious. The feeling of going on dates, if you put it in one word, is vulnerable, and I’ve avoided everything that involves feeling vulnerable. And I now realize that one of those things was dating,” she said

“Going forward, I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve changed, I’ve adapted and I’ve grown up a lot. I’ve become much more self-aware. And almost 10 years later, my kids are all but grown up. So, I’m dating again — finally,” Gosselin added

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC