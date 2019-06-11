‘Kate Plus Date’ Star Kate Gosselin Posts ‘Today’ Show Photo With Daughters After Premiere

Kate Plus Date star Kate Gosselin recently posted a Today photo with her oldest daughters, after the premiere of the new reality series.
In the photo, Gosselin and her daughters Mady and Cara are posing with Today show correspondents.
The new photo comes as the mother of eight just debuted her new TLC series.
Press day #2 for #KatePlusDate ..Watch it on Monday’s at 10/9c on @tlc #SaveTheDate😍
Many of Gosselin’s fans have since commented on the photo, with one person saying, “Oh the girls have grown so much!”
“Enjoy seeing you back on tv last night! You look younger than when your babies were born! Amazing,” another person wrote.
“What a great first episode,” someone else said. “1st guy was the definition of hyper, 2nd guy was much better…too bad the bugs interfered with the date. Looking forward to next week!”
“I love how awkward that first one was,” one other fan commented, “and your facial expressions. If you didn’t say it with your mouth- your face definitely did. Second one was much better. And he seemed super sweet.”
Are you ready to go on 😍dates😍 with me⁉️ I can’t WAIT to share all these scary, awkward, fun, exciting, dorky and rewarding moments with you! I’m going on this adventure in 🤞🏼hopes🤞🏼 of finding my someone, but I also hope to show all single parents out there …. that dating is mostly survivable lol! And anyway, why should I be the only one who gets all these frighteningly fantastic experiences that is called: DATING⁉️ ❤️ WATCH KATE PLUS DATE — it starts this Monday, June 10 at 10pm/9Central on @tlc. See you there!! #KatePlusDate ❤️ #TLC #JuneTenthAtTen #SoMuchFun
During the show, Gosselin spoke about what it’s been like for her dating again after divorcing Jon Gosselin nearly a decade ago.
“I don’t know if it was conscious or subconscious. The feeling of going on dates, if you put it in one word, is vulnerable, and I’ve avoided everything that involves feeling vulnerable. And I now realize that one of those things was dating,” she said
“Going forward, I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve changed, I’ve adapted and I’ve grown up a lot. I’ve become much more self-aware. And almost 10 years later, my kids are all but grown up. So, I’m dating again — finally,” Gosselin added
Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC