‘Kate Plus Date’: Kate Gosselin Reveals Her ‘Horrible’ Dating Habit

Kate Gosselin has got to control her facial expressions if she wants to get back into the dating pool!

On Monday’s episode of Kate Plus Date, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star’s new dating spinoff, Gosselin tried to learn to relax and open herself to the matchmaking process as she was paired with two more men on blind dates.

“I’m less nervous of the whole process, that was really getting me,” she told her matchmaker. “I learned a little bit about what matchmakers do and what their roles are.”

Advised to stop thinking so hard about every move and enjoy meeting new men, Gosselin admitted it wasn’t something that came naturally to her and was even something people could see on her face.

“I am so in my head thinking this through,” she explained. “When I’m thinking, I look grouchy, disinterested, bored, mad. Probably people are seeing that, including the person I’m on a date with — how horrible — but I wanted to be there!”

The TLC personality hasn’t shied away from discussing the less palatable sides of her personality on Kate Plus Date, admitting during last week’s series premiere she had “a lot of anger” during marriage to ex Jon Gosslin.

“I was the mom of eight kids. That does not come without immense, ridiculous stress,” she explained. “Being 29 years old, having been married for a couple of years … you really have to grow up fast.”

Confessing she had “taken a lot of flak” for the way she treated Jon during their marriage, Kate owned up to being “very harsh, maybe non-empathetic.”

“I had to be the person in charge, and probably most of the time, I didn’t want to be that person,” she explained. “I had a lot of anger.”

“They say the person that you’re with should bring out the best in you, and I just don’t feel like the best version of myself was brought out,” she continued.

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

