Kate Gosselin’s Christmas Throwback Photo Sparks Outrage

Kate Gosselin’s festive “Throwback Thursday” picture is getting her a lot of hate.

The Kate Plus 8 mom shared a nostalgic childhood photo of her sextuplets, now 13, and 17-year-old twins in their Christmas pajamas seven years ago on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas 2010…my six are 6 my two are 10 here,” she captioned the nostalgic picture. “Merry memories of years gone by! #MyBestPresentsEveryYear.”

But some fans took the picture as an opportunity to slam the TLC star for her parenting, bringing up son Collin’s recent absence.

“Nice to see Collin here, not outcast,” one fan snarked.

“At least Collin is in this one,” another echoed.

In August, Gosselin revealed Collin was enrolled into a program away from home that helps him cope with “special needs.”

“I am comforted with the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need and that hasn’t changed,” Gosselin said. “I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them. You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.”

Last month, estranged father Jon Gosselin said he doesn’t know the exact whereabouts of his son.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight. His ex-wife “says that Collin is in a special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems,” but the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star says law enforcement has told him otherwise.

“I mean, I ask but she doesn’t tell me,” he continued. “She doesn’t answer any of my texts.”

Photo credit: TLC