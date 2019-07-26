Kardashians Celebrate ‘Queen’ Grandma MJ’s 85th Birthday

It’s grandma MJ’s 85th birthday and the Kardashians are celebrating with some sweet words. MJ, the matriarch of the family has appeared on several episodes of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and today, the girls in her family let their “queen” know that she’s exactly that: their queen.

Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photo of she and her grandma kissing Kardashian’s daughter True in a black and white photo.

“Happy birthday sweet MJ! What a magical birthday!” she wrote. “We are all beyond blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories. You’re our queen! We all love and adore you! Let’s celebrate you forever! Muah muah.”

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram as well to call out her “hero” on her special day.

MJ was in the series’ most recent season a few times. One being when Kourtney Kardashians ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and the father to her kids Mason, 9; Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4, took the family’s sweet grandmother on a tea date.

Jenner also opened up in the season about MJ’s health revealing that she was diagnosed with a serious case of pneumonia — and as a result, Jenner wasn’t able to attend the family’s trip to Bali.

“There’s a lot going on and I’ve been really stressed out because of my mom,” Jenner said. “I just feel something tugging at my heart not to go on the trip. Something just pulling me to stay here with MJ. I would be taking off feeling like I was making the worse decision.”

“I could never leave her now. And because of that, I’ve decided not to go to Bali with my family and stay home and spend time with MJ and be here in case she needs me,” she added. “I just want ot make sure she’s okay.”