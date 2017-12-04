‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kandi Burruss Joins Broadway Cast

Kandi Burruss is taking her talents to the Big Apple!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is reportedly joining the cast of Chicago on Broadway for an eight-week run starting in January, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Grammy-winning Xscape singer will appear in the show as Matron “Mama” Morton from Jan. 15 to March 11 at the Ambassador Theater.

The production, which tells the story of a young murderess, is the second-longest-running Broadway show of all time, and includes classic show tunes such as “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango” and “When You’re Good to Mama.”

The musical was turned into a movie starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger in 2002, in which Queen Latifah played the part Burruss will soon embody.

The production Burruss will join currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Todrick Hall as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Burruss’ musical talents are irrefutable, helping to take Xscape’s 1995 album Off the Hook platinum.

The group is currently reuniting after 20 years, which is being chronicled on the Bravo show Xscape Still Kickin It.

Photo credit: Bravo