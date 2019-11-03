Kailyn Lowry Admits Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham ‘Does Not Treat People Like Human Beings’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry made it clear in a recent radio interview who her least favorite cast member is. She was a guest on the Domenick Nati Show and was asked which Teen Mom rubs her the wrong way. Her response was clear: Farrah Abraham.

“Which Teen Mom cast member is your least favorite?,” Nati asked.

“My least favorite cast member? I would say is Farrah,” Lowry responded.

“What is it about Farrah in person, I guess, that would make you say that?,” he followed up.

“Anytime I’ve been around Farrah she just doesn’t treat people like human beings. She treats them like they’re below her,” Lowry said. “And that’s not really something… I don’t want to surround myself with people like that.”

This revelation comes amid the news that another Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans, is divorcing her husband, David Eason. That’s a hot topic that both Abraham and Lowry have weighed in on recently.

Lowry’s fans asked her on social media about the divorce. “If she’s truly in the right mindset and is on a journey to find health and happiness, she could teach people a lot,” Lowry replied to one fan.

“One could only hope that this is all true,” Lowry wrote in response to another. “Despite our differences, her and her kids safety has always been a concern of mine, and now I’m not as worried hearing the latest news.”

Abraham, on the other hand, thinks Evans might be doing it for the wrong reasons.

“I just feel like it’s a way to just go back on TV, and I think more like myself and others, who just want better crews, better circumstances for her kids, beyond just going back to television,” she told TMZ. “So, I don’t know. Will things change when she gets a divorce just to go back on TV? I’m just worried about her real intentions. Is it for her safety, her health, everyone’s well-being, or is it just get back on TV?”

When asked if she thought Evans was at least taking a step in the right direction, Abraham said, “I love the step in the right direction. I love, I guess, that it’s influenced by TV, to do that thing in the right direction. That is one positive thing about TV. But I also think you have to do it for yourself as a human being.”