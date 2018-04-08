‘Teen Mom’ Fans Compare Kailyn Lowry’s Derriere to Kim Kardashian in New Photos

Teen Mom 2 personality Kailyn Lowry‘s spring break in Jamaica has some fans comparing her to Kim Kardashian.

A recent image that Lowry, 26, shared to her Instagram account has some fans making an uncanny comparison between Lowry’s rear end and the rear end belonging to that of Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s Kim Kardashian.

Lowry took to Instagram on Thursday to share a body positive image of herself with her 3.3 million followers. Wearing nothing but bottoms and a towel to cover her chest, she captioned the image “Just checking out the view,” adding the hashtags “Jamaica,” “women empowerment,” “body positive,” “curves,” “spring break,” “kail and the chaos,” and “love the skin you’re in.”

The comments section was immediately filled with fans commenting their support of her body positive message, with some even comparing the Teen Mom personality to another reality TV personality.

“Looks better than Kim K,” one fan commented.

Other comments ranged from “your curves are killer!” to “loving the confidence!” and “Oh my gosh Kail, you are totally body goals!”

Lowry, 26, has been documenting her spring break in the Caribbean with her children, taking to Instagram to share various images from the vacation, including more images that spread her message of body positivity.

“Feeling good in my skin,” the mom-of-three captioned a picture posted on April 2, showing her wearing nothing more than a t-shirt.

Earlier in the trip, she shared an image of herself on the beach wearing a floral print ruched bikini from Torrid, while holding her two sons, Isaac, 8 and Lincoln, 4.

The single mom of sons Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 7 months, opened up about her plans earlier this month to add at least one more child to her growing family earlier this week on her podcast series, Coffee Convos.

“I want more kids,” Lowry told her co-host of her future plans. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more.”

While Lowry isn’t currently dating anyone, she has a plan and revealed she is “looking at sperm donors online.” It might seem a little soon after the birth of her third son to be scouring the sperm banks, but Lowry revealed her reasoning has everything to do with timing.

“Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she explained. Lux is four years younger than his half-brother Lincoln, who’s four years younger than the oldest Isaac.