‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Enjoys ‘Spring Break’ in Hawaii

Teen Mom 2 personality Kailyn Lowry is celebrating spring break with her children in Hawaii and from the looks of it, having the time of her life.

Lowry took to Instagram on Saturday to share an image of herself on the beaches of Hawaii wearing a floral print ruched bikini from Torrid, while holding her two sons, Isaac, 8 and Lincoln, 4.

The 26-year-old has been having so much fun these past few days, that she even took to YouTube to share a video of the island trip, chronicling her adventures with family and friends.

The single mom of sons Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 7 months, opened up about her plans earlier this month to add at least one more child to her growing family earlier this week on her podcast series, Coffee Convos.

“I want more kids,” Lowry told her co-host of her future plans. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more.”

While Lowry isn’t currently dating anyone, she has a plan and revealed she is “looking at sperm donors online.” It might seem a little soon after the birth of her third son to be scouring the sperm banks, but Lowry revealed her reasoning has everything to do with timing.

“Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she explained. Lux is four years younger than his half-brother Lincoln, who’s four years younger than the oldest Isaac.

Lowry admits that she was “very nervous” about waiting, even with Lincoln.

“Isaac and Lincoln are almost four years [apart], and Isaac and Lux are almost four years, I was nervous about that.”

But Lowry also knows it might be hard to find “the one” if she has “all these kids from all these different places,” adding that someone will one wonder why bother being involved with her and “all these children.”

“I guess I should wait, I’m only 26, so I guess I should wait it out and see what the future holds.”

But while having three children from three different men doesn’t bother the reality TV star, she tells Us Weekly that many of her haters use it against her.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry said at the time. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers.”