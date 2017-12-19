Kailyn Lowry Picks a Surprising Partner for Her New Book

Kailyn Lowry is keeping things in the family when it comes to her new book.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member told Us Weekly Tuesday that her 7-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, would be illustrating her new children’s book.

“In addition to my book deal, I’m excited to announce Isaac is going to be the illustrator of our new children’s book,” she said. “Isaac loves to be artsy and creative so when I suggested the children’s book idea about our dog he was pumped to do the pictures for it.

The unnamed book, which is slated to come out in Spring 2018, will focus on the family’s French bulldog.

“Our French bulldog is so mischievous that his antics called for his own children’s book,” Lowry explained. Her first children’s publication, Love Is Bubblegum, was published in 2015.

As for getting her other children, 4-year-old Lincoln and 4-month old Lux, involved, Lowry said she’s open to it.

“Sure! As long as they want to,” she explained. “Anything involving this kind of stuff is always optional for them. Just like filming, if they don’t want to, I don’t make them.”

Lowry was initially planning to release a joint book series called He Said, She Said with ex Javi Marroquin, but cancelled the deal after their relationship began to devolve amid his new relationship with Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus.

“I have no desire to write a book telling my side of the divorce, it would defeat the purpose of keeping my mouth shut all along and the whole idea behind that was because things are twisted either way and I wanted to keep something private for once,” Lowry said. “And hopefully have less things for the kids to know. If I ever need to explain it to them I will.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Teen Mom 2