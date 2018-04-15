Kailyn Lowry Shames Farrah Abraham for Making Daughter Record Butt Injections

Former Teen Mom personality Farrah Abraham found herself on the receiving end of social media outrage Friday when she posted a video of her 9-year-old daughter Sophia filming her butt injection procedure.

One person who noticeably joined in on the outrage was Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, who found the whole situation hypocritical.

“Yet I’m mom shamed for being on vacation when my kids are with their dads. What kind of s— ,” Lowry wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Making the choice to have her daughter watch and record the procedure, Abraham brushed off the situation as her daughter just being interested in health during an interview with TMZ.

“This is non-invasive, just like blood work or getting shots [Flawless Vegas] did an amazing job and our children are curious, so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics and health,” Abraham said.

Following her departure from Teen Mom OG, Abraham has been incredibly critical towards her former fellow cast members, MTV and the network’s parent company Viacom.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture.com this past March. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she continued. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious.

Lowry meanwhile just spent her spring break vacation in Jamaica with her three sons, Isaac, Lux and Lincoln. In a series of posts throughout her trip, Lowry said she was “living the dream” and was happy to be able to spend time with her kids.

“As a mom of 3, it’s hard to get alone time with each of my boys,” Lowry wrote in one post. “With Isaac being older now and adjusting to so much change in our family, I feel a greater need to balance our alone time together. As he gets older, I find myself expecting him to know better and do better than his younger siblings, maybe having too high of expectations at times. I love him so much and am so proud of the young man he’s growing to be.”

The Teen Mom 2 star also offered her condolences on social media recently to Khloe Kardashian, who along with just having her first child is dealing with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson being involved in a cheating scandal.

“Pregnancy can be an emotional roller coaster. It’s a tender time and should be happy and sacred — and with that being said, you’re only pregnant with each child one time so it’s a shame that he would cheat on her during such a special time. Let alone at all,” Lowry told InTouch Wednesday.