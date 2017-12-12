Kailyn Lowry Opens up About Changing Relationship With Ex Javi Marroquin

Over the last three months, Teen Mom 2 exes Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s cordial relationship has turned sour.

The two have been fighting over everything from Marroquin’s relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus to their failed plans to release a book series, and Lowry revealed to Us Weekly all their fighting is beginning to affect how they parent their 4-year-old son Lincoln.

“Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it’s unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it’s affecting our ability to coparent,” Lowry told the publication.

“However, I’m not going to let this stop me. I’ll continue to be respectful to the father of my child and keep working at my career, and that includes my writing,” the 25-year-old continued. “Writing has been keeping me busy and focused and I’m anxious to get these upcoming books out.”

The two recently announced that they would not be going forward with their book series, He Said, She Said, which would chronicle the ups and downs of the relationship from each of their perspectives.

“I wanted to keep our coparenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three said of cancelling the book deal. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

The MTV personality, who shares 7-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 4-month-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez, revealed that she was dating girlfriend Dominique Potter last month.

Marroquin, who has been going hot and heavy with DeJesus since at least October, recently revealed that he is being deployed by the Air Force again.

Lowry and Marroquin filed for divorce in 2016 after almost three years of marriage amid accusations of cheating on both sides. The two’s attempts to repair their coparenting relationship is being chronicled on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp, and is sparking fights even after filming.

Last week, Marroquin slammed his ex on Twitter after fighting over child support on Friday’s episode of the show.

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s— that happened almost two years ago #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp and #moveon,” Marroquin tweeted.

“Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again,” Lowry responded.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m.

