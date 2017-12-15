‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Threatens to Leave Counseling on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Kailyn Lowry might just walk out of counseling on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member threatened to leave the program in a clip of Friday’s upcoming episode after discovering the results of ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s lie detector test.

It’s possible that the test results could have indicated he was unfaithful to her during their marriage. The two share their 4-year-old son, Lincoln.

Lowry was left speechless, as Marroquin had long accused her of her own infidelity. She defended herself to Dr. Ish, who attempted to calm her in the clip.

“The entire time he was accusing me, I kind of said I feel like you’re accusing me more than you should, is there something that you’re guilty about?” she said. “My reputation is ruined. I have lost friends over [the accusations of infidelity] because people are like, ‘Kail is a horrible person, I can’t believe she did that to you.’ Those same people don’t know that he was doing it.”

“How dare you say all of these things about me and allow people that once respected me to look at me like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did that,’” she continued in reference to Marroquin.

Dr. Ish encouraged Lowry to remain in the program, saying, “This is one of those situations where we can’t tell you what to do, but you’ve done nine days, it doesn’t make sense not to finish it.”

Despite his words, the mother of two struggled to accept the outcome of Marroquin’s lie detector test.

“I just need to process it,” she said, “I just think I need to go home and deal with it and… being here isn’t going to help the situation. I want to go home.”

The two exes took shots at each other on Twitter on Sunday, the same day that news broke that the two aren’t working together on their tell-all book series anymore.

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s— that happened almost two years ago,” Marroquin tweeted. He then referenced their son Lincoln in another tweet.

“Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it,” he tweeted.

Marroquin’s tweets seemed to be reacting to Lowry’s tweets during Friday night’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp, which documented their battle over child support.

Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again,” Lowry wrote.

Catch the episode of Marriage Boot Camp on Friday at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.