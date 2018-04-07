Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Living the Dream’ With Children While Vacationing in Jamaica

Teen Mom 2 Kailyn Lowry posted more photos from her Jamaica vacation Friday and Saturday, sharing some fun moments with her sons and friends.

On Friday, she posted a photo with her sons, 8-month-old Lux and 4-year-old Lincoln.

“Jamaica fun,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, adding such hashtags like, “My boys,” “Kail and the chaos” and “spring break.” A second Friday photo showed her parasailing with friend Michaella Estrada, captioning the image,

“Had to get up in the sky once this trip.”

On Saturday, she posted a picture of herself with her sons, this time including 8-year-old Isaac.

“No place I’d rather be,” she wrote. She added “Living the dream” to her collection of hashtags.

Lowry has been in Jamaica since March 31, when she posted a photo of herself with her oldest sons on the beach. In Tuesday’s post, she included a heartwarming message about spending time with Isaac and how proud she is of him.

“As a mom of 3, it’s hard to get alone time with each of my boys,” Lowry wrote. “With Isaac being older now and adjusting to so much change in our family, I feel a greater need to balance our alone time together. As he gets older, I find myself expecting him to know better and do better than his younger siblings, maybe having too high of expectations at times. I love him so much and am so proud of the young man he’s growing to be.”

One of Lowry’s other photos from Jamaica raised some eyebrows.

She posted a topless photo, with herself just holding a towel up to her chest. The photo’s caption included the hashtag “Love the skin you’re in,” which inspired trolls to call her a hypocrite. As reported in the past, Lowry had plastic surgery in January 2016 and almost had liposuction and a boob job in Miami in January. She made it all the way to Florida before backing out at the last moment.

“I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled,” the 26-year-old Lowry explained in a January interview with Us Weekly.

Lowry also said she thinks she is “the most hated mom” on Teen Mom 2 and the most bullied.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

All three of Lowry’s children have different fathers. Isaac’s father is her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, while Lincoln’s father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lux’s father is her estranged friend Chris Lopez.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry