Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Discuss His Breakup With Briana DeJesus

Talk about awkward. Teen Mom 2 exes Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got into his break-up with cast member Briana DeJesus on the reality TV mom’s podcast, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley.

Lowry, who filed from divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after three years of marriage, got straight to it on her podcast Thursday, asking her ex if it was true that things were over between him and DeJesus.

“As of right now it is,” he responded. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The MTV cast member, who shares a 4-year-old son Lincoln with her ex, replied, “Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”

As previously reported, DeJesus and Marroquin broke up earlier this month.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Marroquin denied the plastic surgery played a part in the break-up (although he did praise Lowry for backing out of a similar procedure soon after the split), and attributed the end of their relationship to being long distance.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said.



Lowry, who feuded with Marroquin and DeJesus throughout their three-month relationship, had a diplomatic response when asked by Us Weekly about the break-up on Jan. 16. “It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always.”

Photo credit: We TV