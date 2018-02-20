Kailyn Lowry Says She’s ‘Absolutely Disturbed’ by Castmate David Eason’s Twitter Rant

Kailyn Lowry is “absolutely disturbed” by the homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant Teen Mom 2 castmate David Eason went on Monday morning.

Jenelle Evans’ husband referred to members of the LGBT community early Monday as “an abomination” and said he would keep his children away from people who identify as LGBT. Soon after the now-deleted rant went viral, fans started a petition for MTV to fire him.

Lowry was quick to weigh in about the controversy on social media,

“I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” she wrote, adding, “People are removed from shows for comments like that.”

Fans immediately asked Lowry to help the petition gain traction, or to speak with MTV producers about getting Eason off of the show.

“I hope that you and the rest of the cast are doing everything you can to have them removed,” one fan commented.

“I love you girls but as a gay parent, I will not be watching until David is rightfully removed from the show,” another added.

Eason and Evans have been in hot water with fans since Wednesday, when Eason posted a photo of Evans shooting a semi-automatic rifle just hours after 17 people were killed with a similar weapon in a tragic Florida school shooting.

The couple has a sordid history on the show as well, being accused of child abuse during this past season after a disturbing scene in which Evans’ 3-year-old Kaiser hollered at his parents to be fed while they took engagement photos, only to be brushed aside physically by Eason moments later.

Evans has also been implied to be on drugs by ex Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares Kaiser, years after her substance abuse resulted in her losing custody of her first son, 8-year-old Jace. Griffith’s mom also accused Eason of abusing Kaiser during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

“I picked up Kaiser at daycare and the first thing he says to me, and Nate can verify this, the first thing he says to me is ‘Nana, David punched me,’” she claimed. “I thought, ‘What, excuse me?’ He said, ‘David punched me.’ And he kept saying it over and over.”

Photo credit: MTV