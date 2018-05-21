Kailyn Lowry Dishes on Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Brawl

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is setting things straight when it comes to her reunion brawl this weekend.

On Saturday, The Ashley reported that Lowry had gotten into a physical altercation with co-star Briana DeJesus during the reunion special filming over the weekend in New York City.

But Lowry revealed Sunday on social media that it was Brittany DeJesus she actually feuded with, Briana’s sister. The dispute was reportedly over Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, with whom Briana had a brief romance.

She wrote on her Twitter on Sunday: “I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeelax.”

I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 19, 2018

She continued in tweets that appear to have since been deleted, but were preserved by Radar: “Brittany ran up behind me and pulled my hair. That was it.”

The 26-year-old mother-of-two added: “Briana didn’t do anything.”

“I confronted her alone and she would not get up. I just wanted to hash it out. But she did not want to. We went into a private room without cameras and I told her to get up. She wouldn’t get up and that was that.”

Lowry and DeJesus have had bad blood over Marroquin since the previous reunion filming, as shown in this season of Teen Mom 2.

After Lowry went to producers about wanting to be separated from the woman who was flirting with her ex at the time, the two got into it in a yelling match that was apparently concluded during this year’s filming.

“If you’re still feeling salty about it, that’s your problem not mine,” DeJesus said, which set off Lowry. The two went back and forth about the entire thing, which ended with DeJesus telling Lowry to “shut up.”

“Alright you can be ratchet then,” Lowry said, which made DeJesus’ mom and sister intervene.

Co-star Leah Messer also got drawn into the mess when DeJesus confronted her about spilling the details of her trip with Marroquin.

“I don’t give a f— about how anybody feels. I’m grown,” DeJesus said and abruptly left.

Messer was so upset she began crying, adding that DeJesus and Marroquin were “playing it,” referring to their alleged relationship, because they were flirting the entire reunion.

“If she didn’t want me to say anything, she shouldn’t have f—ing said anything,” Messer said. “I could give a f— about your life.”

Clearly these two know how to hold a grudge.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

