Kailyn Lowry Blasts Farrah Abraham’s Fight Against Bullying: ‘She Has a Lot of Nerve’

Kailyn Lowry isn’t buying Farrah Abraham’s stated intentions of standing up against bullying during her upcoming celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member slammed the Teen Mom OG alum in an interview with Radar Online after Farrah’s comments about her fellow MTV stars and her father Michael Abraham’s recent rude comments about her weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Michael and Farrah will do anything to stay relevant,” Lowry told the outlet Wednesday. “She has a lot of nerve fighting against bullying.”

Lowry explained that the father-daughter duo’s “comments and actions don’t align with promoting anti-bullying.”

The 26-year-old mother of three also said she thought the comments Abraham has made about her co-stars over the years are hypocritical in conjunction with her anti-bullying stance.

In March, Farrah told PopCulture.com exclusively that her co-stars and producers lacked “confidence, security, honesty and integrity,” adding that she wouldn’t miss their “jealousy, hatred, and women-hating.”

As for Michael, while discussing his daughter’s ongoing feud with Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, made a dig at Lowry’s weight.

“To bad we won’t see Drita fight she is like me… way to old ‘age group’ and she is not one to promote anti hate,” he tweeted last week. “And Kail is in a lot higher weight class so that won’t happen either [laughing out loud]!”

To bad we won’t see Drita fight she is like me… way to old “age group” and she is not one to promote anti hate. And Kail is in a lot higher weight class so that won’t happen either lol! https://t.co/jd217WS18G — Michael Abraham (@ekimabraham) July 28, 2018

Even mild mannered Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska commented on the post, replying, “Yikes. Horrible and low blow thing to say about Kail. Please don’t comment on a woman’s weight in any way.”

Yikes. Horrible and low blow thing to say about Kail. Please don’t comment on a woman’s weight in any way. — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 28, 2018

Lowry addressed Michael’s tweet as well in her interview.

“Farrah’s dad has a point, I’m definitely not in Farrah’s weight class,” Lowry said. “But, he shot himself in the foot with his comments about Drita D’Avanzo and I. I don’t think the streets care about age or weight.”

Lowry said she would be happy to box things out with Farrah in November, but added that there was another MTV personality she had in mind.

“There are plenty of us who will take her up on this. I think [cage fighter] Lindsey Nicholson is a good option,” Lowry said, adding she was confused as to why Farrah was chosen for the opportunity in the first place. “I think there are much better influences who would make more sense on this.”

Photo credit: MTV