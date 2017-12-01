Jwoww Shares ‘Twerking’ Snapchat Video to Celebrate ‘Jersey Shore’ Revival

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley is ready for the Jersey Shore revival!

#jerseyshore #jerzday my snap is Jwowwsnaps A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:24am PST

The reality personality took to Snapchat to share a video of herself she took in the mirror, watching as an animated animal dances on her screen.

“Me waiting for jerzzzzday,” she wrote on the clip.

MTV recently announced that it would be rebooting its hit reality series Jersey Shore with a new show titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will see Jersey Shore cast members Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite five years after the show that made them famous went off the air.

The network didn’t reveal an exact premiere date, only that the show will arrive sometime in 2018. The news was announced during MTV’s premiere of Floribama Shore, whose premise is largely the same as that of Jersey Shore, although the location differs. Floribama Shore is set in a beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach.

Farley further shared her excitement when she shared an Instagram shot of a Twitter user’s tweet that read, “If you think for a single second that I’m gonna subject my grown a— to yet another season of Jersey Shore you’re absolutely right it’s f—ing t-shirt time.”

