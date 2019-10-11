JWoww Shows No Mercy in New Instagram Post About Angelina Pivarnick and Ex-Boyfriend Zack Carpinello

Don’t mess with JWoww! Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley went in on co-star Angelina Pivarnick and boyfriend Zack Carpinello for their flirty behavior during Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation before reportedly calling things off in her relationship.

Taking to Instagram after the episode showed Carpinello touching Pivarnick’s butt and wrapping his arms around her while Farley was down for the count at a Las Vegas club, the MTV personality didn’t hold back her feelings, saying she was “pretty hurt” watching it all play out.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a note shared to her followers. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me,” she added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Friday morning, Us Weekly reported that Farley had called off her relationship of at least seven months, marking the end of her first relationship since splitting with ex-husband Roger Mathews in September 2018.

She certainly had the support of her followers and friends, who were quick to rally around her in this difficult time.

“I don’t know what happened because I missed it and I’m happy I did!” one wrote. “You have overcome a lot and you are strong!! Remember this! Be happy to have negativity removed from your life!!! It’s always a good thing. think about all the good people around you.. F the snakes.. let them slither the F out yo life and find a new home.”

Another chimed in, “Agh I wish I had MTV America from abroad bc now im frantically googling the episode so I can support you. You’re genuinely one of the warmest people I’ve ever met in this biz, so I’m shocked and sad to learn someone would take advantage of your kind nature. So sorry, momma! Sending love!!!”

