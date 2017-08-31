Jwoww Goes Full Camo in New Workout Snap

Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley is back at it sharing photos of her workout getups on social media. The Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload a look at her camo outfit and put her tats on full display.

I’ll never blend in 😉 Camo vibes in my @honeybum “Cassie Set” Use code “Jenni20” for 20% off your entire order A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

The mother of two shared the snap with the caption: “I’ll never blend in.”

In the pic, Jwoww can be seen rocking a full camouflage outfit complete with a sports bra and high-waisted, skin-tight yoga pants. She was photographed leaning up against a railing with her brunette locks flowing in waves down her back.

It’s a busy time for Jwoww. In addition to raising her adorable kids – Meilani Alexandra Mathews and Greyson Valor Mathews – and posting pics on Instagram, the MTV starlet has a new reality series in the work with her Jersey Shore alum bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The two starred in all six seasons of the New Jersey-based series together, and will now be joining Mob Wives‘ Drita D’avanzo on a new VH1 production called Celebrity Shore.

Furthermore, Jwoww will be taking part in a reunion documentary-series on E! Network, Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.

This past July, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who also appeared in all six seasons of Jersey Shore, spilled on the reunion, saying that it was “100 percent” in the works.

“We are on this giant group [text] chat,” Sorrentino told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s probably the best group chat you’d ever want to see. All day, every day just fooling around and saying what we want to do next.”

“At the end of the day, there is a reunion coming,” he said. “There is something new and I’m very excited for the viewers to see it.”