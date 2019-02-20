Juan Pablo Di Pace Dedicates New Song to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans After Loss to Bobby Bones

Juan Pablo Di Pace is giving back to the Dancing With the Stars fans who supported him throughout the season with a new song he released Thanksgiving Day.

The Fuller House star, who was eliminated alongside pro partner Cheryl Burke much to the uproar of fans in the semi-finals of the season, ultimately won by country radio personality Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess, took to Twitter Thursday to release the song, accompanied by a video of highlights from his time on the ABC reality show.

This is my THANK YOU to you ❤️You who have supported us from day one! After last week I went into a cave and wrote this song called “Just A Feeling” dedicated to all of you who poured their love in buckets. It’s been an unreal experience. @cherylburke I adore you #thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ZpPuveDych — Juan Pablo Di Pace (@juanpablodipace) November 22, 2018

“This is my THANK YOU to you,” he captioned the video. “You who have supported us from day one! After last week I went into a cave and wrote this song called ‘Just A Feeling’ dedicated to all of you who poured their love in buckets. It’s been an unreal experience. [Cheryl Burke], I adore you #thanksgiving.”

The duo was eliminated to the outrage of fans and judges alike after earning two perfect scores for their semi-finals dances earlier this month. Following their elimination, judge Len Goodman told the boo-ing crowd, “Listen, I know the American people would like fair play, but mostly we like justice. And there’s no justice here.”

Likewise, judge Carrie Ann Inaba took to social media to say, “I just walked in the door from the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars, and I have to say, I’m very disappointed with the outcome. Juan Pablo and Cheryl should be in the finale next week. You guys need to vote please.”

She continued, “OK, I’m still on about it, but it’s like, how do you go home in the semi-finals when you’ve been the highest scorer and you just got a perfect 60?”

Di Pace addressed his elimination on social media too, writing, “Thank you so much for the outrage 🙂 all I’ll say is I’ve had the time of my life DANCING and I’m so glad you guys recognized that! At the end of the day I got to do what I love.”

Burke added on Instagram, “From the first time we met, to our last dance together, this journey has been nothing short of incredible. Dancing with you, [Di Pace], was like dancing my first season all over again — every week I left feeling more inspired than the last,” she shared. “Thank you for sharing my passion for true ballroom dance, for trusting me to choreograph difficult, technical routines, and for having the work ethic to perfect them week after week.”

Despite the shocking elimination, Burke said, “It was invigorating to be able to dance at that level and I am so proud of all we accomplished. While I’m heartbroken that this season has come to an end for us, I am eternally grateful for the experience that we shared in the ballroom and that we got to share with all of you watching.”

