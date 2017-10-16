Tonight: Joy-Anna Duggar Walks Down the Aisle in Two-Hour Special

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are well into their lives as newlyweds, with their first baby due in spring, but tonight fans will get to see the two finally tie the knot.

The two-hour special, which airs on TLC at 8 p.m. ET, will show the couple as they deal with their nerves and excitement as they walk down the aisle.

“I hope I don’t pass out,” Joy-Anna says in a preview provided to Entertainment Tonight.

“If I fall, catch me,” Austin echoes.

The two are expecting their first child in March, according to the family’s blog, but some fans are speculating that the due date might be sooner due to how far along Joy-Anna looks in recent social media posts.

Rumors of a shotgun wedding started in the spring, when the couple moved their big day up nearly six months ahead of the original date.

A shotgun wedding would be even more scandalous for incredibly conservative Duggar family, which doesn’t allow anything more than a side hug before engagement.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.