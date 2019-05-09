Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Ultrasound Video 1 Week After Pregnancy Announcement

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are giving fans an adorable look at their unborn baby a week after announcing they were expecting a second child.

The Counting On stars took to Instagram Wednesday with a video of their 10-week ultrasound and a closer look at some of their sonogram photos.

“Finally got our 10 week ultrasound video downloaded!!” they captioned the gallery. “Look how tiny it’s little arms and legs are!! Looking forward to meeting this baby in 6 & 1/2 months!!!”

Adding the hashtags “6 more months to go” and “children are a blessing from God,” it’s clear the two are thrilled to add a little brother or sister to son Gideon, 1.

Earlier this month, the two announced they were pregnant, confirming many fans’ suspicions.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the parents told Us Weekly at the time. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Joy-Anna’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, offered their congratulations on their family’s website.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” they wrote. “We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring. We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

Joy-Anna and Austin aren’t the only Duggar couple expecting a baby. Kendra and husband Joe Duggar announced their pregnancy with their second child in April, as did Anna and Josh Duggar with their sixth pregnancy. Jessa and husband Ben Seewald also announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

