Joy-Anna Duggar Responds to Fan Asking If She Has a Daughter Weeks After Stillbirth

Just a month after she and her husband Austin Forsyth announced the tragic news that they had suffered the miscarriage of their second child, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth was faced with the heartbreaking question of whether she has a daughter. The question was asked by a fan after the Counting On star took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos from “family time in the great outdoors!”

“You have a baby girl?” the fan asked.

Responding to the question, Duggar simply stated, “no, these are my nieces!” adding a heart emoji.

The heartbreaking note had many fans sending their support, with many pointing out that despite the loss, Duggar is in fact mom to a baby girl.

“The girl in the pictures is your niece, but yes you also have a daughter. Love and prayers for you both,” one person wrote. “Never deny that Annabell is your daughter, she just lives with Jesus and she waits eagerly to see you both, just like you both wait eagerly to be with her.”

“Yes, you do have a baby girl,” another added. “She just isn’t in these pictures.”

After revealing in May that they were expecting their second child together, Duggar and her husband made the heartbreaking announcement in July that they had miscarried. The couple learned of the miscarriage during a 20-week ultrasound.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the post read. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me'(2 Sam 12:33). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

Duggar and Forsyth went on to reveal that they had named their little girl Annabell Elise, writing, “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

In the weeks that have followed, the couple have not shied away from opening up about their loss, revealing in a July post that they are leaning on their faith to help them through this difficult time.

Duggar and Forsyth are also parents to son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February of 2018.