Joy-Anna Duggar’s New Photo Stirs up Drama About Her Pregnancy

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s latest picture has fans floating a number of theories about The Counting On cast member’s pregnancy.

Christmas date night!💖

The photo, which she and husband Austin Forsyth posted Tuesday, shows a very pregnant Joy-Anna on a “Christmas date night.”

The couple has been accused of having a shotgun wedding after pushing their nuptials up from October to May without explanation. Since then, fans have scrutinized the size of the 20-year-old’s bump, saying she’s more pregnant than she would be if the couple had refrained from having sex before marriage as her strict religious beliefs dictate.

Others have gone as far as to accuse the TLC personality of having had the baby in secret to hide her premarital dalliances.

Some continued to defend the couple, however, saying Joy-Anna’s baby belly is simply due to her body type or possibly her having twins.

All of these theories made an appearance in the comment section of her latest post.

“Awe she looks beautiful! I think they are having twins! Congrats!!” one person wrote.

“From my experience (as a mom of soon to be four) girls carry high and she looks like she’s carrying high. But who knows, every pregnancy is different!” another surmised.

“You know, it’s ok to admit that you guys got pregnant before getting married…” another added.

Fans will just have to wait to see when the baby is born to see which of their theories is closest to being true.

