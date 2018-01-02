Fans Wonder If Joy-Anna Duggar Has Given Birth

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have left fans scratching their heads about the Counting On couple’s pregnancy — and whether they’ve already welcomed their baby.

In December, the couple posted a photo of their helicopter ride to attend a wedding, but followers quickly pointed out a few odd facts of the picture.

Duggar was only photographed from the chest up, despite showing off her full pregnant frame in most other photos. From this angle, fans flocked to the comments to claim she wasn’t expecting any longer.

“She doesn’t look pregnant here. They are hiding something,” one fan commented. Another added, “Joy doesn’t even look pregnant in this pic.”

Others pointed out that the reality TV couple were flying, something that isn’t allowed during pregnancy. “I thought you couldn’t fly while pregnant?” one user wrote, while another added, “He has no business flying with his pregnant wife.”

Following their mysterious snap, the couple posted another full-frame photo later in the month to show off that Duggar is still carrying the child (assuming the photo is recent). “Christmas date night!” they captioned the photo.

Duggar’s belly looks quite full in the photo, though her reported due date isn’t for another couple of months.

Christmas date night!💖 A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

The couple has been accused of having a shotgun wedding after pushing their nuptials up from October to May without explanation. Since then, fans have scrutinized the size of the 20-year-old’s baby bump, saying she’s more pregnant than she would be if the couple had waited until marriage to have intercourse, as her strict religious beliefs dictate.

Others have gone as far as to accuse the TLC personality of having had the baby in secret to hide her premarital affairs.

Some continued to defend the couple, however, saying Joy-Anna’s baby belly is simply due to her body type or possibly her having twins.

The comment section of the post-holiday photo (after Duggar skillfully dodged every camera at the family’s Christmas party) showed off these mounting conspiracies.

“Awe she looks beautiful! I think they are having twins! Congrats!!” one person wrote. Another added, “You know, it’s ok to admit that you guys got pregnant before getting married…”

According to Duggar’s pregnancy announcement clues, sleuthing fans have deduced the baby will be born in February.