Joy-Anna Duggar on Having 19 Kids: ‘If That’s What God Gives Us, Then I’ll Take ‘Em’

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth may be following in the steps of her mom Michelle Duggar.

The 20-year-old TLC cast member may have just given birth to her and husband Austin Forsyth’s first baby, son Gideon Martyn, three days ago, but on the premiere of Counting On Monday, she said she wouldn’t be opposed to having 19 kids of her own.

“I think having 19 kids is a rare thing,” she said when a producer asked her how she would feel about having as many kids as her mom. “I don’t think every woman can do that, and so we’ll see. If that’s what God gives us, then I’ll take ’em.”

“Enough for a good construction crew,” Austin joked.

In the premiere of the TLC reality series, Austin and Joy-Anna finally were able to spend time alone on their honeymoon after typing the knot in May 2017.

“I love being married and just all that comes with it, and when I wanna kiss him, I can kiss him,” Joy-Anna gushed to the cameras.

Austin added, “I’m just looking forward to being by ourselves and navigating through life without chaperones or parenting guidance as much. It’s just us, we’re gonna make decisions and make things happen. Kind of building the foundation of our marriage and making choices and decisions for ourselves.”

The two enjoyed a romantic vacation to Geneva, where they tried their hand at yodeling, hang gliding and chocolate making.

“It is pretty cool, we can just go places on our own and we don’t have to have someone watching us,” Austin said. “I do miss our chaperones though, it was fun having them around.”

Later, while working at a summer camp with children, the couple revealed they couldn’t wait to have kids together.

“I am looking forward to having kids and getting them into things that interest me and trying to pass on the skills my dad taught me,” Austin said.

“Seeing Austin interact with the kids and teach them new things, it really does make me look forward to having kids of our own one day,” Joy-Anna said. “Austin’s gonna be the greatest dad. “

