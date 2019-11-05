Joy-Anna Duggar Is Giving Her Body ‘Time to Heal’ Before Attempting to Conceive Following Miscarriage

Months after Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, experienced a miscarriage, the TLC personality is giving fans an update about the state of her family. In an interview with Us Weekly, the former 19 Kids and Counting star revealed that she is planning on giving her body some “time to heal” before she attempts to conceive another child. “We want to be wise and give my body time to heal,” she told the publication exclusively. Even though Joy-Anna and Austin are waiting a bit to add to their family, they are still excited about having even more kids (they are already parents to son Gideon, who is 20 months old).

“But we are excited for the children that God’s going to give us and can’t wait,” she also told Us Weekly. “I don’t know if four is the number. I mean, I would be fine with a few more if that’s what God wants us to have.” Joy-Anna’s update comes months after she announced via her joint Instagram with Austin that she had experienced a miscarriage.

In the post, the reality star explained that they had named the child, a girl, “Annabell Elise.” “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus,” she wrote. They first announced that they were set to welcome a second child in May.

Both Joy-Anna and Austin are keeping Annabell’s spirit alive following the tragic event. In her interview with Us Weekly, the TLC star explained that they will have a headstone set up for Annabell on Austin’s family’s property. They wanted to honor her at the location, as it’s a special one for the couple, who got engaged and started dating there. But, that’s not the only way that they’ve been honoring their daughter’s memory. In September, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to showcase the new necklace that she received from her friend, Meagan Ballinger, which featured the name “Annabell Elise” engraved on it.

Joy-Anna and Austin may not try for another child in the future, but, as previously mentioned, they are already parents to one son, Gideon. They announced the arrival of their first child in February 2018, telling PEOPLE, “We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth.” They continued, “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”