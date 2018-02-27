Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Welcome First Child

There’s a new Duggar baby in town!

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin welcomed their first child, a boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Feb. 23. He was born at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 pounds, 3 ounces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple told PEOPLE. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

The couple also released the family’s first photo through the outlet.

Welcome to the world, Gideon Martyn Forsyth! 👶 Joy-Anna Duggar welcomes a baby boy with husband Austin Forsyth https://t.co/Z3rEL4QlRM — People (@people) February 26, 2018

PEOPLE reports that the new mom and Gideon are doing excellent.

The Counting On couple announced in August they were expecting their first child together just three months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna, 20, told PEOPLE at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

During her pregnancy, Joy-Anna was in good company, commiserating over morning sickness and motherhood with two other first-time Duggar moms.

Brother Joseph, 23, and his wife Kendra, 19, announced in December that they, too, were expecting a baby just three months after tying the knot in September. The two revealed soon after that they would be having a boy.

Sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, 24, and husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, will also become first-time parents soon, announcing they were pregnant in January after more than a year of marriage.

Photo credit: TLC