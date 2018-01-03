Joy-Anna Duggar Called out for Obscenity in Latest Instagram

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth might have wanted to have taken a closer look at her most recent Instagram before posting it.

The pregnant Counting On star’s birthday Instagram slideshow for twin brothers Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar was tarnished by a racial slur fans thought the reality TV star was insensitive not to remove before posting.

“Happy 19th Birthday Jed & Jer!!!” she captioned a slideshow of photos of the trio throughout their lives. “I’ve made some of my best memories growing up with y’all and am so excited to see where the Lord is leading each of you! Love y’all so very much!”

Fans were quick to zero in on a racial slur spray painted on the brick wall behind the trio in the fourth photo of the slideshow.

“So we’re not going to acknowledge the ‘N-word’ that’s written on the wall?” one person commented, adding “[You] should be aware of your surroundings. Especially when you’re in the public eye.”

Others defended the photo, saying that Joy-Anna probably didn’t notice the offensive graffiti before she posted the picture.

“It’s a graffiti that someone put. Has nothing to do with them,” one person said. “They probably didn’t even see it. I didn’t notice it [until] i read your comment.”

Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth are currently expecting their first child soon, announcing they were pregnant in August after marrying in May.

“Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!” the couple wrote in the caption of their shared Instagram account.

But some fans have speculated that the 20-year-old may have already given birth to her baby in secret to hide evidence of a shotgun wedding.

The TLC cast member has given few and far between updates on her pregnancy after initially pushing her October wedding up several months, and fans have accused her of looking further along than she says.

Friends of the family, however, have defended her pregnancy, saying she simply is carrying her baby differently than some of her sisters.

Photo credit: TLC