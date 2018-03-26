Joy-Anna Duggar Shares 1-Month Update on Baby Gideon

It’s hard to believe that it was already a month ago that Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth gave birth to son Gideon Martyn.

But the newest member of the Counting On family is already celebrating a major milestone.

Saturday, new mom Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth shared a photo of their baby boy on their shared Instagram account.

Laid out on a photo prop blanket and clothed in tiny cargo pants and a gray henley, little Gideon looks wide awake in the new photo, which quickly racked up more than 100,000 likes on the social media platform.

“Time sure does fly! It’s hard to believe Gideon is already 1 month old!” they captioned the photo with a slew of emojis, including heart eyes.

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed the little boy, who weighed 10 lbs., 3 oz., on Feb. 26, and while the Counting On cast member first attempted to give birth at home, when the baby turned breech, Joy-Anna was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“I decided to have a home birth just because I know it’s more comfortable being at home,” Joy-Anna told the cameras a week before she delivered. “I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not so bad. In case of an emergency we’ll have a change of plans.”

“My role during labor is to be her coach and just help in any way that I can,” Austin added.

Hours after going into labor, however, things weren’t progressing very quickly and Joy-Anna was quickly growing tired, moaning and whimpering to Austin, who was trying to keep her calm and breathing.

But after 20 hours in labor, the midwife that the 20-year-old would have to be rushed into surgery for an emergency C-section.

“Love you guys. Thank you for your prayers,” Joy-Anna said to the camera as she headed into the surgical room.

After a successful surgery, the families of both Joy-Anna and Austin celebrated the news that the baby boy and mom were doing well following the drama of the birth.

“God is good,” an exhausted Austin said.

“We’re so happy that our little one has arrived and that we’re parents,” Joy-Anna said.

The Counting On season finale airs Monday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth