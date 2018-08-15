Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Adorable New Photos of ‘Happy Baby’ Gideon

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child, son Gideon, in February, and the new mom’s latest snaps of her son prove that he’s the spitting image of his dad.

On Monday, Duggar used her Instagram Story to share a selfie with baby Gideon, who was grinning wide at the camera to show off his toothless smile.

“My happy baby!” she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Earlier this month, Duggar shared a side-by-side of Forsyth as an infant next to a photo of his son, with fans exclaiming that the pair look just like twins.

“Lots of y’all have been asking for baby pics of Austin…,” Duggar wrote. “I’d say they look alike!”

In July, Duggar spent the day working with her husband, sharing photos of a construction site, her dusty shoes and a smiling shot of Gideon sitting in a car.

“Love when I get to work with my man!!” the Counting On star wrote. “I came to bring him lunch, then decided to stay and help him spread the gravel.”

The couple announced in August 2017 that Duggar was expecting after getting married in May of that year.

They initially wanted to have a home birth, but Duggar had to be rushed to the hospital after experiencing complications. Ultimately, she delivered her healthy baby boy safely, which was the couple’s ultimate goal no matter what birthing route they went down.

“I decided to have a home birth, just because I know that it’s more comfortable being at home,” Duggar explained during a TLC birth special that aired in March. “I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not too bad in case of an emergency or a change of plans.” She added at the time that she was “somewhat nervous, trying not to be scared, but just prepared. I know that it’s going to painful, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, but I know Austin is going to be there to support me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @austinandjoyforsyth