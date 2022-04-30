Reality TV and YouTube Star Welcomes Baby With Wife

✖

There's a new YouTube baby in the world! Joshua Ovenshire, best known as "The Jovenshire" on YouTube, announced that his wife Katherine gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. Jovenshire is best known in YouTube world as a former star of the channel Smosh Games, a spinoff of the comedy sketch channel Smosh. He's also known for his work on Clevver Games, FailArmy's game show Fail Breakers and his own show Stuff of Legends, which combines puppetry and Dungeons & Dragons. He also entered the reality TV realm back in 2013 as a contestant on TBS' King of the Nerds Season 1.

Jovenshire first broke the news by tweeting, "We have a baby!" before sharing the first photo on Instagram. "[Katherine] was an absolute trooper. Made it all look easy. She's gonna make an amazing momma," he wrote. "We'll share the name later. "I always thought I was the main character. Til I saw her eyes open. That's when I realized I was just supposed to bring her to the world."

He's shared several more updates on the baby girl in the days since, including a name reveal. The newborn's name is Gwendoline Eads. The baby's arrival has been greeted with tons of warm wishes, including from Jovenshire's former Smosh Games collaborators. David "Lasercorn" Moss wrote on Instagram, "Hecka cute baby. Congrats Ovenshire fam!" Matt Sohinki also commented on Instagram, writing, "So precious." Mari Takahashi tweeted out a message, saying, "Love you, Ovenshire family welcome to the world, Babyshire! Strap in for a bunch of weird aunties and uncles to be a part of your life."

Baby Gwen's arrival is extra joyous given Katherine suffered pregnancy loss in late 2019, as Jovenshire noted in an emotional YouTube video uploaded in November of that year. The YouTuber opened up about their journey leading up to this point in a November 2021 update shortly after announcing this latest pregnancy.

Just doing dad things pic.twitter.com/rQbnoVVTqv — First name: Joven Last name: Shire (@TheJovenshire) April 29, 2022

"Still feels a little crazy to be able to talk about this, and I wanted to shed a little light on what it's taken. I think it's important for people to know that it's not always a walk in the park," Jovenshire wrote on Instagram. "We lost our first only 17 weeks in back in 2019. And we spent all of 2020 and 2021 trying to get back to this point. But for reasons no one could explain, it just wasn't working. Finally, after trying out, it was able to land and hear we are."