Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s New Photo Stirs Pregnancy Speculation Among Fans

Counting On stars Josiah and Lauren Duggar started a stir among their fans with a new photo on Thursday that some suggested made her look pregnant.

The couple shared a photo from an event at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center. “At the Loving Choices Banquet to support their pregnancy centers in Northwest Arkansas,” the couple wrote in the caption.

The photo shows the young couple smiling, with Lauren wearing a high-waisted black skirt with a patterned top and a pink sweater. Some believed she looked pregnant because of her skirt.

“Josiah is your wife pregnant?? Sure looks like it,” one fan wrote.

“She looks pregnant,” added another.

“Lauren has a glow,” a Duggar fan cheered.

“Lauren is beautiful as always, although the sweater and the high waisted dress could be an attempt to camouflage a baby bump. They wouldn’t be the first Duggers to have a honeymoon baby,” another wrote.

Lauren, 18, and Josiah, 21, married on June 30 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The Counting On star announced his courtship in January.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE after their wedding. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

While Josiah and Lauren called it a perfect day, a witness told Radar Online in July it was really a rushed event that was still being set up the day of.

“The whole event was chaotic. Everything was messed up,” the witness said. “The organizer messed everything up for the volunteers and the venue… The wedding was still being set up the afternoon of.”

Lauren is the eldest of eight children, and she is a Duggar family friend. She even appeared on 19 Kids & Counting before the show was cancelled.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Josiah told PEOPLE when they started their courtship. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend… even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

During the season finale of Counting On, Josiah said he practiced kissing on his hand before he finally kissed Lauren at the altar.

“I was thinking, you know what? I wonder what it feels like. So I practiced on my hand. I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her,” Josiah said. “So if you kiss on your hand, you can feel … like, ‘Okay, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever, and kind of think of it from that perspective. You’ve got to think about it!”

Counting On season eight aired during the summer. TLC has not renewed the show for season nine yet.

Photo credit: Instagram/Josiah and Lauren Duggar