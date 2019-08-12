Josiah Duggar And Wife Lauren Reveal Pregnancy ‘Hasn’t Been Easy’ With New Baby Bump Photo

Lauren (Swanson) Duggar is opening up about the difficulties of pregnancy after suffering the miscarriage of her first child back in October. The Counting On star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a baby bump update, posting a photo of herself cradling her growing belly as she revealed in the caption that her pregnancy “hasn’t been easy.”

“Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year,” Duggar captioned the photo. “This pregnancy hasn’t been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from God.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Counting On star added the hashtags “blessed,” “life is a gift,” and “don’t take life for granted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on Aug 10, 2019 at 4:24pm PDT

The message had many of Duggar’s followers sending her supportive messages in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful mama!” her sister-in-law Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented, adding a heart emoji.

Anna Duggar, who is currently expecting her sixth child, commented with a heart emoji.

“Pregnancy is such a blessing, it’s hard but in the end it’s such an reward to hold the little one that God, you and your husband have created,” one fan wrote. “praying for your pregnancy.”

“Praying for you sweet girl and for a safe and healthy delivery!!!” commented another fan alongside a series of hearts.

Duggar and her husband announced in May that they are expecting their second child together, a rainbow baby. Their announcement came just months after they revealed that they had suffered the miscarriage of their first child in October.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” the couple announced the news. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

After tying the knot in June of 2018, the couple’s relationship was rocked when, just four months later in October of that year, they suffered a devastating miscarriage. In the months that followed, they admitted that “sometimes it’s very hard, especially when you see your sisters and they have babies. It’s hard to praise the Lord for something like that.”

Duggar and her husband, who have kept their first child close to their hearts, revealed shortly after their second pregnancy announcement that they had named their first child Asa.