Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Reveal Marriage Struggles in New Post, and Fans Are Showing Support

Marriage isn’t easy, and Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson and are getting support from Counting On fans after getting candid about the struggles their relationship has faced. In an open post shared to their joint Instagram account on June 30, the couple admitted that throughout their first year of marriage, their love has been tested with “more downs than ups than any newly married couple should ever have.”

“Can’t believe it’s already been a year since we said ‘I do,’” the Counting On couple captioned a gallery of images. “I remember the big day and just how excited we both were about getting married. Ohh the memories!”

“We’ve had more downs than ups than any newly married couple should ever have,” they continued. “We wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s our story. We are SO blessed! Looking forward to growing old and more in love with you.”

The honest message had many fans jumping to the comments section to offer both their support and their advice.

“Happy anniversary!” one fan congratulated the couple. “It’s the lows that strengthens our faith and makes us stronger. God bless!”

“Happy anniversary!! You two have for sure endured a lot during your first year of marriage, but you guys definitely having a living testimony to be shared with others GOD IS SO GOOD!!” a second added their support.

“The downs in life make us stronger,” a third person commented.

“You have both handled the painful times with such dignity and grace and have touch many with your openness,” penned another fan. “Congratulations to you both on your one year anniversary I hope your day is filled with lots of love and laughter you deserve it.”

“Happy 1st Anniversary,” began another commenter. “With the faith of god you will get throw the hard times in life and get to enjoy the good times in life.”

Although not explicitly stated in their post, one such hardship that the couple has been forced to endure during their first year of marriage was the loss of their first child. In February, they revealed the heartbreaking news that they had suffered a miscarriage in October.

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. “I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Swanson shared. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Although they have continued to be open about the loss in the months since, they recently revealed the happy news that they are expecting again.