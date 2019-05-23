Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Tell Fans How They Found out She Was Expecting Second Child

Another baby will soon be joining the Duggar family, and parents-to-be Josiah and Lauren couldn’t be more thrilled. Three months after suffering a miscarriage, the Counting On stars announced that they’re expecting again and they found out in the most bizarre way.

The young Duggar couple opened up about how they learned they were having a baby in a video on the family blog. Josiah, 22, told fans it was him that guessed his wife was expecting, revealing that he ran to the store for a pregnancy test at about 4 a.m. local one day. He said he was “sure” Lauren was pregnant at the time, and wanted confirmation.

“I went to the store and got a test, because I thought for sure she was probably expecting and sure enough she was,” he wrote on the blog.

“We were both overjoyed and just crying because we’re just so thankful for another sweet blessing,” Lauren added.

Josiah and Lauren also opened up about their plans moving forward, revealing that Josiah will choose the child’s name if it’s a boy. Lauren will pick if it’s a girl, which her husband is certain it will be. The couple doesn’t have a preference as far as the baby’s gender is concerned, and haven’t shared that information just yet.

“I think it’s probably going to be a girl, but I get to pick a boy name,” Josiah said, with Lauren adding, “I really don’t know. I just want a healthy baby, so I’ll just say a boy!”

The TLC personalities announced that they were expecting on Monday. They shared the news in a statement to PEOPLE. An accompanying photo of Josiah and Lauren showed the expectant parents holding a sign that read, “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” the statement continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Josiah and Lauren have been open with fans about their struggles to conceive. In October 2018, the couple lost a pregnancy, which was shared on the TLC reality show.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah recalled on the show. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Lauren added of the harrowing experience. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Lauren opened up about her incredible loss again on the show, admitting that “sometimes it’s very hard, especially when you see your sisters and they have babies. It’s hard to praise the Lord for something like that.”

“Since the miscarriage, we’ve been holding up as much as is to be expected,” she added. “It is a hard thing to go through, and it definitely sped up our only four months of being married to I feel like we’ve been married over a year now. There’s not a day that I don’t think about the little one or wake up crying or something, thinking of memories we could have had.”

Lauren now joins Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar and Jessa Seewald in being pregnant.