Josh Duggar’s Molestation Confession Comes to Light in Latest Hearing

Josh Duggar’s molestation confession has been introduced in the latest hearing as part of his ongoing child pornography trial. A close family friend Bobye Holt, whom members of the family referred to “Aunt Bobye” testified in court that Duggar once confessed to molesting four younger girls years prior to the family gaining reality TV fame –– on March 30, 2003, when he was just 15 years old.

According to People Magazine, Bobye testified in court that Josh once confessed to fondling young girls saying that he started as young as 12 years old. “[Josh] explained that Jane Doe four was sitting on his lap during Bible time and he touched her inappropriately,” she said. “He said it happened that day. On that date, he told us that he touched her vaginal area,” she continued.

Bobye, who served as somewhat of a counselor for Josh when he stayed with her and her husband in their home as a way to curb his ” “temptations,” told the court some of his other confessions. She recalled Josh further confessing to touching three other girls inappropriately by grabbing their breasts and groping their genitals. On one occasion, she said the girl involved “went and told his parents what he had done and he confessed.”

In another instance, she said, “When she was sitting on his lap he put his hand under her pantaloons and under her panties.” There was also an occasion where he “said that he went to [one of the girls] as she was sleeping and got up under her blanket to start touching her and she woke up and hit him.”

“I went to go tell Jim Bob and Michelle but they said they didn’t want to hear it,” Bobye continued in court, making sure to note, “People began to be aware. … Something else happened in Little Rock that made Josh leave our home.” She mentioned that the cause was unrelated to inappropriate touching.

As many remember, Josh confessed to molesting several young girls following the publication of a 2006 police report filed by Jim Bob Duggar. He apologized in a statement saying “as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends …. I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions. I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life.”

When his father Jim Bob took the stand, the patriarch denied knowing the details of Josh’s molestation confession. He told the court repeatedly when asked, “I don’t remember,” adding, “It’s been like 18, 19 years ago. … a long time ago.” He acknowledged Josh came to him and his wife in 2002, but the couple said they “were shocked this had happened,” Jim Bob said, “but we were thankful he came on his own and told us.”

“He had told me that he had touched some of the girls when they were sleeping on their breasts … they didn’t wake up,” he continued. “We tried to handle things in house,” he added, continuing, “It was a very difficult time in our family’s life.” He excused Josh’s behavior by saying he “had crossed some line right at that age of curiosity, at 14, your hormones are kicking in.”