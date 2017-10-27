Josh Duggar Demands Ashley Madison Catfishing Lawsuit Be Tossed

Josh Duggar is firing back at the man who accused Duggar of using his photo to catfish women on the internet and is demanding that the man’s lawsuit be thrown out, the Daily Mail reports.

Matthew McCarthy sued the reality star last year after claiming Duggar used his picture on Twitter, OkCupid, and Ashley Madison, the website for people looking to have an affair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar reportedly found McCarthy’s image after searching “random guy” online and was then used to create a misleading OkCupid profile that was linked to one of Duggar’s email addresses.

McCarthy, a DJ from California, has sought damages claiming he’s lost DJ gigs and been the subject of nasty messages calling him “Duggar’s boy toy” or “DJ Duggar.”

More: Josh Duggar’s Lawsuit Over Molestation Reports Has Been Halted

Duggar was issued a summons to appear in court in Los Angeles this May, but court documents reveal that Duggar filed a motion to quash the summons arguing that he could not be sued in the state of California.

McCarthy and his lawyers argue that the state has jurisdiction over Duggar because of a few trips he took to California, but Duggar’s legal defense disagrees.

“If a visit to California creates jurisdiction, then California courts have jurisdiction over virtually everyone in the United States,” the motion read. “[Duggar’s] two visits here in 2013 and 2015 have nothing to do with [McCarthy’s] claim that [Duggar] used his picture on the internet. Neither involved contacts related to this lawsuit.”

Duggar’s email address was also reportedly linked to a fake Facebook account with the name Joe Smithson, which Duggar allegedly used to flirt with women.

After his Ashley Madison account was outed, the 19 Kids and Counting cast member admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna in 2015. He called himself “the biggest hypocrite ever” and blamed his infidelity on a porn addiction that had spiraled out of control.

Since then, Duggar has attended rehab and is reportedly a “changed man.” Anna and Duggar welcomed their fifth child into the world last month.

Despite the controversy surrounding the news that the couple was expecting again, the two explained in their pregnancy announcement that their marriage was in a good place.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the post began.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” it continued. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”