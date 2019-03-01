Jordyn Woods Says She ‘Should Never Have Been’ at Tristan Thompson’s House Party

Jordyn Woods said she should never have been at the fateful house party earlier this month where she reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian‘s now-ex-boyfriend.

While on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Friday, Woods described the sequence of events, and how she ended up at that party with her friends. She admitted to making mistakes before even joining the party.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

Woods said she was not aware of anyone’s phones being taken away or anyone being told to put their phones away, despite one report from Feb. 19 that phones were taken from partygoers, which explains why no photos of Woods and Thompson together have surfaced.

“When it comes to the phones being taken away I have no clue. All I know is I had my own,” Woods said.

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

In the end, Woods admitted, “I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t have been there.”

Woods told Pinkett Smith how she felt she should shoulder the blame for the situation, since she put herself in such a position and admitted to Thompson kissing her as she left his home in the morning. But there was “no passion, no nothing” and “no tongue kiss, no making out.”

“I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen,’” she said.

In the morning, Woods spoke with Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, her best friend. Woods said she was upfront with them about being at the party and insisted she would never willingly hurt someone. She later suggested Kardashian was using the situation as an excuse to get out of her relationship with Thompson.

“I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth,” Woods said. “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him.”

After the Red Table Talk interview was posted on Facebook, Kardashian said Woods was lying and the “reason my family broke up.”

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” she wrote.

In a second tweet, Kardashian added, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

