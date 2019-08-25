Jordyn Woods Reflects on ‘Breakup’ With Kylie Jenner Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is reflecting on the end of her friendship with Kylie Jenner. The social media influencer spoke about the state of the friendship, after being asked how she was handling her “friend breakup.” The model and billionaire had a falling out after Woods was caught kissing Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, leading to the end of the couple’s relationship.

“What’s the definition of a breakup?” Woods responded during a recent interview with Teen Vogue.

She then looked up the definition on her phone and read it aloud during the conversation, saying: “‘The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.’ Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, ‘Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?’”

“The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father,” she added, referencing her father’s death from cancer in 2017. “Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and… life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process.”

After being at the center of the massive scandal, Woods said she is working on finding her “self-worth.”

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told the publication. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”

Jenner has been keeping her friends and family close after parting ways with her former best friend and roommate. A source said back in July that the Kylie cosmetics mogul was sticking with her circle of friends.

“Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn [Woods] proved not to be,” the insider told Us Weekly, admitting that Jenner is still torn over the situation. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

“Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her through everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now,” the source added. “It is all that she could ask for at this time.”

Woods has been focusing on her business deals, and recently made her acting debut with a guest starring role on Freeform’s Grown-ish.