Jordyn Woods: Busy Philipps Lays Into Kylie Jenner’s BFF Over Tristan Thompson Scandal

It takes a celebrity BFF to chastise one, and Busy Philipps is calling out Jordyn Woods over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Declaring everything to be “awful,” Philipps flopped down on the couch at the top of her late-night show, Busy Tonight, on Thursday. Hoping to avoid the negative trending news of the day, she brought up the “emotional apocalypse” that is the latest Kardashian scandal.

“Jordyn, Jordyn, Jordyn. You had one job. You were Kylie Jenner‘s best friend. And you allegedly kissed her sister Khloe’s boyfriend and father of their very cute baby! As a professional celebrity BFF, all I have to say is, there are rules,” began Philipps, who has been close friends with renowned actress Michelle Williams since their days on Dawson’s Creek together.

“Jordyn, if this is true, you should have known better. Tristan’s not even a great basketball player, from what I understand,” she continued, jabbing the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “And this just goes for everybody: If you’re gonna cheat with somebody from Cleveland, at least make sure it’s a starter.”

As previously reported, Thompson, with whom Khloe Kardashian welcomed daughter True last April, allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend of nearly a decade. The two reportedly met up at a house party Thompson hosted earlier this month and were “all over each other” and “making out.”

Not only is Woods close friends with Jenner, having even collaborated on a makeup line with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, but she also represented and modeled for Kardashian’s apparel line, Good American. Woods’ spotlight page on the Good American website has reportedly been deleted, and the price of “Jordy” lip kit on Jenner’s website was slashed in half until it sold out following the news of the scandal.

Woods has also reportedly moved out of Jenner’s guest house, where she had been living.

In a tweet sent Tuesday, Kardashian made her first explicit statement about the scandal, letting her followers know she’s grateful for their support throughout the drama.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” she wrote. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Previously, Kardashian had shared several cryptic quotes to her Instagram Stories — one of her favorite pastimes as of late.

“The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” the first quote read, while a second said, “Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

A source told Us Weekly that despite the fact Woods was Jenner’s best friend, Kardashian doesn’t harbor any ill will toward her little sister.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” the source said, with another saying that the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn’t “100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life.”

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn,” the source said.

Jenner has since unfollowed Thompson on Instagram, but is currently still following Woods. The opposite is true for Kardashian, who still follows Thompson but unfollowed Woods.