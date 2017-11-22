[SPOILER] Wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After a season filled with injuries, heartbreaking stories and beautiful performances, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold have won Dancing With the Stars’ 25th mirrorball trophy.

In the second part of the two-part finale, all three of the couples performed well, but the winners wowed the judges with their heart and choreography.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair performed their Samba to “Mi Gente” as a redemption dance, for which they received a perfect score.

For their 24-hour fusion round, they performed a Salsa/Paso Doble fusion to “Kill The Lights.”

The judges awarded the pair a perfect score, with the judges calling Fisher a “ridiculous” performer and the “most complete male celebrity” to ever appear on the show.

Arnold and Fisher took home the mirrorball trophy despite both suffering injuries the week before the finale.

Arnold injured her knee, while the Hamilton star scratched his cornea. The couple earned a 28/30 score the week they were injured, but said they were both in pretty terrible pain the whole time.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas came in second, while actor Frankie Muniz and partner Witney Carson came in third.

Finalists Stirling and Muniz join other eliminated celebrities Drew Scott, Terrell Owens, Nikki Bella, Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey, Victoria Arlen, Barbara Corcoran, Debbie Gibson, Derek Fisher and Sasha Pieterse.

Scott and his partner Emma Slater also made it to the finale, but were eliminated in the first part of the two-part finale Monday. The two did appear again Tuesday, however, for one last jive dance to “Don’t Stop Me Now,” featuring the Property Brothers twin brother Jonathan Scott.

Fans of Arnold and Fisher felt the win was well-earned: